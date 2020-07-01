Ruth May Gallahan Burton, born to French and Lillian Gallahan on November 14, 1927 passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 92. From humble beginnings came a strong-spirited woman who lived a long life surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly. It was that strong-spirit that enabled her to overcome obstacles throughout her life and gave her the will to live. She was known to be a hard worker who devoted her life, and received her greatest happiness, in caring for others. Survivors include her siblings; Myrtle Rose, Howard Gallahan (Shirley); brother-in law and caregiver, Sidney G. McWhirt; sister-in law Betty Gallahan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Burton; and siblings, Alvin Gallahan, Avery Gallahan, Arritt Gallahan, Irene McWhirt, Allen Gallahan, Bertha Grinnan, Norman Gallahan, Roy Gallahan, Mary Gallahan, and Marvin Gallahan. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, July 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive family and friends two hours prior. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
