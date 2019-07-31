Dr. Frederick Bernard Bustin, 72, of Stafford, VA died on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was the son of Dr. Andrew and Eleanor Bustin of Joliet, IL. Dr. Bustin is known best in Stafford County as a family physician at the Medical Center of Stafford. He owned and operated the walk-in clinic from 1984 until 2012 when he sold his practice to Mary Washington Hospital. He then retired from practicing medicine in 2013. He loved his work, his patients, and his staff. Fill, as his family and friends called him, had a kind and generous spirit giving back to the community he grew up in by setting up a scholarship fund at Joliet Junior College. He served three years as a reserve flight surgeon in the Air National Guard at Andrews Air Force Base. After seeing news of Cambodian refugees, he went to Thailand where he spent two months working in a medical ward caring for the malnourished and chronically ill refugees. Prior to becoming a physician, Fill held a degree in criminal justice and worked for a short time at the prison in Joliet, IL. He was a true patriot, loved law enforcement, astronomy, and physics, but medicine was his first love. Dr. Bustin was preceded in death by his parents and step daughter Elizabeth Dow Fortenbery. Surviving is his wife June Mace Bustin; step son Brian Dow and wife Amy; two grandchildren JB and Laurynn Dow; one brother, Dr. Andrew Bustin and wife Kris; and a sister, Sue Bustin; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Wednesday, July 31 at Covenant Funeral Service- Stafford. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, August 1 at the funeral home with burial following in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Fredericksburg VA; Fredericksburg Gift Processing Center, PO Box 12517 Richmond, VA 23241 or the Lowell Observatory; 1400 West Mars Hill Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.