Mary "Betty" Butler, 86. of Beaverdam, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Hughes Home. She was the widow of Conway Butler. A lifelong member of County Line Baptist Church, she was a member of the Senior Adult Ministry, "Joy Club. She had retired from Royal Insurance. She was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia B. Southworth and a brother, William H. "Billy" Burruss, Jr. Survivors include two nieces, Donna Garland (Clyde) and Debbie Kay (Ronnie); a great nephew, Clyde Garland, Jr. (Amanda) and Heather Kay Gilbert (Wayne); a great-great nephew, Chase Garland and a great-great niece, Norah Garland. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A funeral service will be held 2 PM Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, VA. 22546 with Pastor Dave Williamson officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at Hughes Home for the wonderful care given to her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to County Line Baptist Church. Sign register book www.storkefuneralhome.com.