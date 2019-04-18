"Tony" Butler, 43, of Spotsylvania passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home. Mr. Butler was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed outdoor activities, which included hunting and fishing. Mr. Butler would help anyone who needed his help and he was a devoted friend. Survivors include his parents, John T. and Virginia Butler of Stafford; sister Amanda Rowe (Ron) of Stafford; uncle George Kucera; nephew Jackson Rowe; and several cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice in remembrance of Tony Butler. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.