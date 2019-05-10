Donald G. Buxton, 86, of Stafford passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Mr. Buxton was in the Navy for 20 years, where he retired as Commander. He also worked for TRW for over 20 years and retired in the early 2000's. Mr. Buxton enjoyed golfing, spending time with family and friends, Western and crime shows, and was an avid reader. Survivors include his children, Deanna Grider (Andy), and Gary Buxton (Jessica); siblings Peggy Huppert (Herman) and Sheila Duranti; grandchildren Ashley and Jack Grider, Brooke and Jake Buxton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Cynthia Buxton. Services to be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at The Crossings at Falls Run and Comfort Keepers for all their love and dedication for caring for their father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association and/or a charity of choice. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.