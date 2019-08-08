Sergeant Major William J. Buzinski (U.S. Army ret.), lover of life, leader of men and revered family patriarch, died of leukemia on July 31 at his home in Stafford, with family members at his side. He was 70, and had lived every blessed second to the fullest. Bill, a native of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and a 1967 graduate of James P. Coughlin High School, served his country for 29 years, notably in Vietnam, Croatia and the first Gulf War, earning two Bronze Stars. He was also stationed for many years in Germany, as well as El Paso, Tex., White Sands, N.M., and Fairbanks, Alaska. He and his wife of 51 years, Linda (Pershalski), loved to travel, with Key West a favorite destination. Bill also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, a good cigar, a glass (or two) of bourbon, a good book, classic rock (especially the Rolling Stones), fireworks, culinary daring (i.e., he once attempted to roast a turducken for Thanksgiving dinner) and lively conversation -- "chitchat," as he liked to call it. He would hold forth on a wide variety of topics with friends and family members, not to mention strangers who quickly became friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter A. and Rita P., as well as a brother, Walter Jr., and a sister, Mary. He is survived not only by Linda but also a daughter, Kelly Norwalt, wife of Andrew, of Severn, Md., and a son, William Jr., husband of Brandy, of Alexandria, Va.; and two grandchildren, Andrew Norwalt, of Glen Burnie, Md., and Karrley Norwalt, of Severn, Md. In addition, he is survived by his brother Gregory, husband of Edie, of West Pittston, Pa.; brother Jim, of Los Angeles; sister Barbara Jones, wife of Gordon, of Lititz, Pa.; brother Paul, husband of Jackie, of New York City; nieces Krista Civiletti (and her son Noah), of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Amy Tomkoski, wife of John, of Plains, Pa.; and nephews Steven Buzinski, husband of Kym, of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Ryan Jones, of Lancaster, Pa. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. He will also be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors. Donations can be made in his name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.