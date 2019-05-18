Christina Lynn Byrnes, age 45, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born on November 19, 1973 in Fort Belvoir, VA, She was the Activity Director at the Golden Living Assistant Living. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Decatur, Survivors include her loving husband, Robert J. Byrnes; two daughters, Jessica M. Decatur of Ladysmith, VA and Jenna N. Byrnes of Fredericksburg, VA; one grandchild, Persephone Decatur; one brother, Randy Decatur and wife Roxanna of Stafford, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford where funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with Pastor Robin B. Miller officiating. Interment will follow at the Aquia Episcopal Church Cemetery. Online condolences my be sent to www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com