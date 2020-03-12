Pastor Hubert "Herb" Cadle, 73, of Bumpass, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and Pastor. Herb was known as a kind, generous, intelligent man who inspired people with his faith and hope in God. He was serious about his work for the Lord, but he was also known for his delicious honey from his honeybees. Herb served as the pastor of Edgewood Christian Church for the past twenty years. Herb is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughters, Sandra Kautz (Chris), Candace Kennedy (Patrick), and Jennifer Persing Truslow; his son, Christopher Cadle (Chasity); his grandsons, Adam Kautz and Jacob Cadle; his brothers, Donald, Charles, Roy and Paul; and his sisters, Betty, Brenda and Debbie. His family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mine Road Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with his family online at foundandsons.com.
