Patricia L. Callaghan, 86, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mrs. Callaghan was born in 1932 and was a true Cockney born within earshot of the bells of St. Mary-le-Bow Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Mrs. Callaghan enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Survivors include daughter Valerie Castilleja (Michael); grandchildren David (Jennifer) and Kristen; great-grandchildren Olivia and Emily; sister Barbara Grenville. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Callaghan. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association and Susan G. Komen Foundation. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.