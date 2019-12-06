Robert Walter "Bob" Calloway II, 73, of Spotsylvania County died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 1, 1946, in Milford, Del. He earned a bachelor's degree in physical education from Bridgewater College and a master's of education and a post-graduate certificate as an education specialist from the University of Virginia. He spent his teaching career in Fredericksburg, first at Walker-Grant Middle and then at James Monroe High. He coached cross country for 20 years and boys tennis for 30 years. When he was inducted into the JM Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, he was the winningest tennis coach in JM history. His players earned three state championships and some two dozen district and regional championships. But Coach Calloway always instilled in his players that good sportsmanship was more important than winning. Bob's passion for tennis continued after he retired from JM and became the Rappahannock Area YMCA's first tennis director in 2002. He helped open the Rowe Tennis Center and shared his love of tennis with players of all ages. In 2011, he was the Professional Tennis Registry's member of the year for Virginia. He retired from the Y in November 2016, but continued to teach some classes and private lessons. Earlier this year, he returned to JM as an assistant tennis coach, this time helping lead the girls team to the state finals. The experience re-energized him. Bob also was a devoted husband and proud father. He was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially to the U.S. Open and other tennis events. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jean; his daughter, Corbin Calloway Bolton (Alaina) of Plymouth, Mass.; and his sister, Norma Yori (Jim) of Fenwick Island, Del. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, with the Rev. Allen Fisher officiating. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Rowe Tennis Center, 212 Butler Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405, or the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.