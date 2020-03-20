Luis A. Camareno, 76, of Stafford passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Camareno was a 29 year Army Veteran, having served two tours in Vietnam. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Stafford, the Stafford American Legion and was employed by the United States Postal Service, Stafford. Survivors include his wife, Julia Camareno; son Luis Y. Camareno; and sibling Ernesto Camareno. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26 at Saint Peter's Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Toelke presiding. Interment will follow the service in Quantico National Cemetery. The family would like to thank the team of workers from the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Medi Home Health and Hospice, Comfort Home Care Services and the Center for Prostate Disease Research at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.