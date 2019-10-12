Charlotte Lillian Campbell, 94, of Locust Grove, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Charlotte was born on May 10, 1925, in Washington, D.C. Her father, Charles William Richmond was a D.C. motorcycle policeman and her mother Lillie Mae was a mathematician for the Department of the Navy. Charlotte's parents built their dream home on Savannah Street in S.E. Washington, where they doted on their only child. At St. Cecilia Catholic High School, Charlotte went to the city finals in a speech oratory contest, the only student from her high school to have ever achieved that distinction. She was a talented athlete as well, playing tennis, swing dancing, and bowling. Her first love was reading, sometimes two novels a week. Charlotte was also a die-hard Redskins fan. Her marriage to Donald Campbell lasted 58 years until his death, and together they had four children. Charlotte spent the last years of her life living, first with eldest daughter Linda and son-in-law Frank, and then with daughter Nan and son-in-law Dave. The memory of Charlotte's special gifts, her empathy, her tenderness, her genuine, heartfelt loving and caring nature. Those memories will remain with her family forever. Charlotte is survived by her four children, Linda Lambert (Frank), Bill (Stephanie), Nan Bogozi (Dave) and Debbie Santano (Luis); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A service will be held at noon on Tuesday, October 15 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland MD 20746. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Charlotte's name to the Paul Stefan Foundation P.O.Box 754 Locust Grove, VA 22508. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.