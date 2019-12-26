Reverend Julius Campbell, 92, of Spotsylvania County, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019. Reverend Campbell is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Virginia "Ginny" Campbell; three children, Wade Campbell (Donna), Faron Campbell (Kathy), and Maggie Campbell; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, with an additional two great-great grandchildren on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; and other loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Julius W. "Jay" Campbell; and his seven siblings. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to his family at foundandsons.com.
Campbell, Julius
