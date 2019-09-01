Raymond Carson Campbell, 67, of Stafford County passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include his sister, Mary Ann Humphries; nieces Mary Reneé Humphries and Linda Jeanne Armstrong (Barry); great-nephew James Roland Lassiter; great-niece Gabrielle Marie Armstrong; cousins Carol Houck (Norris), Phyllis Stumm (Ed), Dolores Trivett (Marshall) and Nelson Doss; and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Frances Campbell. A service will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 3 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Culpeper National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Choices Women's Center, 1616 Stafford Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.