Dennis Lee Campbell, Sr., 75, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. Dennis retired from 31 years of service to the state of Virginia. He was a member of Elks Lodge #875 where he received a Presidential Volunteer Service Award recognizing him for his commitment to community service. Dennis was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his Redskins, Nationals, Virginia Cavaliers and James Monroe High School teams compete. He enjoyed playing golf and guitar and loved spending time at his home away from home, Graves Mountain Lodge. Survivors include his loving wife, Theresa Campbell; children, Dennis Campbell, Jr. (Christine), Kyle Campbell, Nikkie Doggett (Jay) and William Campbell (Heather); grandchildren Garrett Campbell, Cheyenne Gregory, and Zoe Campbell; and sibling Marty Campbell (Jennifer). He is proceeded in death by his parents; William Campbell, Sr. and Alma Louise Campbell and his son, Ryan Campbell. A service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, December 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Virginia Elks Fund, Fredericksburg Elks Lodge #875 or to Mary Washington Hospital Hospice. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.