Susan Smith Campbell, born in 1958, of Thornburg passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She and her husband owned and operated Campbell's in Thornburg. She had a big heart that knew no boundaries and took joy in doing for others. She loved animals and raising horses. Susan was a talented seamstress, who had a passion for decorating and creating flower arrangments. She was greeted in heaven by her son, Robbie Campbell. She is survived by her husband, Keith W. Campbell; her sons, Kasey Campbell and Keith Campbell, Jr. and Goddaughter Cameron Beverly; her parents, Thomas and Barbara Smith; her sisters Jackie Beverly (David), Ruth Wine (Norman) and Martha Smith; her brothers, Mike Smith (Donna), Thomas W. Smith, Jr. (Chris) and Nelson Maxie Smith (Dianne) and several other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Saturday, July 6th from 6:00 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 3:00 pm at Bethany Baptist Church, 6519 Marye Road, Woodford. A funeral procession, for immediate family, tow trucks and other equipment, will leave Storke Funeral Home at 2:00 pm to go to the church. All other family and friends will meet at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. www.storkefuneralhome.com