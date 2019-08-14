Wright Campbell, 84, of Spotsylvania County passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his wife, Myrtle A. Campbell; son David Campbell (Cindy); granddaughter Jessica Summer (Andrew); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Campbell. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16 at Oak Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte Street, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.