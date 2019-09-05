Leonor Norah Mancilla-Campos, 72, passed away September 2, 2019. A viewing will be at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, on Thursday, September 5, 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial Mass will be at St. Jude Catholic Church, Friday, September 6, at 10:30 a.m.
