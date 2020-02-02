Barbara Hicks "Bobbye" Canaday, 88, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Bobbye was born on November 22, 1931 in Old Town Alexandria, she was the ninth child of Manley and Irene Davis Hicks. She graduated from George Washington High School in 1949 and was a member of the Alumni Association. Bobbye was president of the Girls Athletic Association, a cheerleader, and an active participant in all G.W.H.S. activities. She helped found the Woodlawn Little League and Woodlawn Basketball Association. Bobbye was a lifelong Episcopalian, an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Spotsylvania, where she served on the Vestry, Altar Guild, Friendship Greeters, Bible School, and Episcopal Church Women. Survivors include her children, Leonard Kersey, Jr., Cathy Presley, Patty Holman, Pamela Hayes, and Stephen Canaday; grandchildren George Young II, Shannon Norfolk, Meredith Kersey, Michael Holman, Jaime Stewart, Troy Kersey, Nikki Kersey, Kyle Hayes, and Marcus Feuti; great-grandchildren Kaleb and Lily Norfolk, James, Wyatt, and Chelsea Stewart; a special niece Ann Russell; nephew Paul Hicks; and the St. Simons fun bunch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Canaday; son Manley Kersey; her parents; and siblings Gerald, Louis, Ada, Margaret, Ernest, Marion, Andrew "Buddy", Howard, and Richard "Truie." A memorial service officiated by The Rev. Daniel Johnson and Catherine Hicks will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Christ Episcopal Church, 8951 Courthouse Rd, Spotsylvania VA, 22553. A reception will immediately follow. Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery in Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or to a charity of your choice. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Canaday, Barbara H.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Canaday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.