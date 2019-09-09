Claude E. Cannon, Jr., 63 of Woodford died Thurs, Sept. 5, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Cannon; four children, Michael Cannon, Ricky Cannon, Angela Carter and Amanda Cannon; two brothers, Danny and Timmy Cannon; his father, Claude E. Cannon, Sr. and thirteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret and his brothers, David and Sam. A visitation will be held 6-8 pm Mon. Sept. 9, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 11 am Tue. Sept. 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. View more details at www.storkefuneralhome.com.