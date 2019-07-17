Reverend Glen H. Cannon died on July 12, 2019 in Springfield, Virginia of complications of Alzheimer's disease. Formerly of Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, Virginia, he was born September 7, 1942 in Bay City, Michigan to Guy and Carrie Cannon. He graduated from Albion College, Albion, Michigan and Wesley Theological Seminary, Washington, D.C. He was ordained in the Methodist Church in 1969 and served several churches, including St. Matthias UMC and the Lake of the Woods Church, retiring from Fort Hill UMC in Lynchburg, Virginia. In the early seventies he organized counseling services for drug and alcohol abusers in Fredericksburg and eventually became Director of the Substance Abuse Division of the Rappahannock Community Services Board. In 1994 he was awarded the Warren J. Lodge Award for Excellence by the Lake of the Woods Association. He served a term on the Orange County Board of Education. In retirement he acted as a mentor to Wesley Seminary student pastors. He enjoyed spending summers with his children and grandchildren at his home in Lake of the Woods, Locust Grove, VA. In retirement he enjoyed travelling with his wife and visiting his family in Germany and Japan. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and laughter. Reverend Cannon is survived by his wife of 55 years Linda Harlow Cannon, his daughter Rebecca Schmitz-Justen (Wolfgang) Bonn, Germany; his son Alan (Fuyumi Kitakado) Tokyo, Japan; his four grandchildren Laura and Thomas Schmitz-Justen and Maya and Levi Cannon; two sisters Dorothy Piegols Bryans Road, Maryland and Leah Atwater (John) Ann Arbor, Michigan; brother-in-law Lawrence Gilley Greensboro, New York and numerous nieces and nephews, among them Glenda Ward (Raymond), Sharon Rippey (MacKay) and Jon Gilley (Michelle). A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday August 17th at St. John's United Methodist Church in Springfield, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wesley Theological Seminary or the Greenspring Benevolent Care Fund would greatly be appreciated. Please consider signing the online guestbook at Dignity Memorial's website or visit the direct link below. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/springfield-va/glen-cannon-8778464