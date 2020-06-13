Nicole Renee Cannon, 34, of Alexandria passed away on June 5, 2020 at her home. She was a very loving person with a vibrant soul who devoted her life to caring for and spending time with her loved ones. Nicole is survived by her fiancé Kevin Bryant; father Eugene Cannon, Jr.; mother Paula Cannon; sisters Tiffany Cannon and Brittany Spoone; brothers Tanner Cannon and Chaz Cannon; nephew Raygen Withrow; grandfather Tony Lam; aunts Stacey Haines and Leslie Spoone; uncle Christopher Spoone; and numerous cousins. Nicole was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandy Lam. Services will be held privately at Covenant Funeral Service of Stafford on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
