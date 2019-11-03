Donald Ralph Carlson, 85, of Colonial Beach passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Colonial Beach. He had retired from the U. S. Air Force having served two tours in Vietnam. He was a fan of Western movies, football and baseball. He enjoyed time spent with his family. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dixie Carlson, daughter Debera Buoni (Fred), three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, step children Susan Mancini (Mark) and David and Edward Davis, sister Beverly Jane Taksar (Ronald), sister-in-law Carolyn Kelly, four step-grandchildren, and four nieces and three nephews. He was predeceased by a son Donald and a daughter Robin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.storkefuneralhome.com.