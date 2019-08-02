Hilda A. Carneal, 98, of Fredericksburg, took her Heavenly journey on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living where she had resided for the past 15 months. Mrs. Carneal was a member of Canaan's Faith Church of God. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Phyllis Atkins; brother-in-law Sidney Carneal; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude Atkins; husband Herman M. Carneal; daughter Jewell Anne Carneal; brothers William, Norman (Jackie), and Jesse Atkins (Norvella); and sister Pauline Hall (Rev. Chancellor). The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canaan's Faith Church of God, P.O. Box 753, Fredericksburg, VA 22404. To all of the staff at Paramount Senior Living, we would like to express our deepest heartfelt gratitude for the excellent loving care, concern, and attention Hilda received. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.