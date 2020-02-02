Thelma Louise Faulconer Carneal was born on Sept. 11, 1923 in Spotsylvania, VA and passed away on Jan. 31, 2020 at The Hermitage in Richmond, VA. She is survived by her children, Carol C. Brooks (Skip), Donald L. Carneal, Janet L. Carneal and Susan C. Wright (Joey), her granddaughter, Shawn, her great-granddaughter, Ashby and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry M. and Irma C. Faulconer; husband, Eustace D. Carneal; three siblings, Harold L. "Buddy" Faulconer, Carl M. Faulconer and Margaret Jean Roney; and her granddaughter, Emily Nicole Matthews. Thelma worked for the Commissioner of Revenue Office, The Caroline Progress, Verizon, and her last job was part-time secretary at Bowling Green Baptist Churchretiring at age 81. Thelma was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend to many throughout her lifetime. Visitation will be held 1 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bowling Green Baptist Church with a service at 2 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1902 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA. 22401. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bowling Green Baptist Church, P. O. Box 543, Bowling Green, VA. 22427 or Bowling Green Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 621, Bowling Green, VA. 22427. Condolences may be made online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Carneal, Thelma
To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Carneal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.