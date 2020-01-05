Janice Carney passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home in Locust Grove, Virginia. Loving wife of the late Raymond Carney; devoted mother of the late Debra Caulder; cherished sister, of Joan Embrey, Roger (Bonnie) Thurston, and Shirley Waite. She is also survived by her grandson, Byron (Melanie) Banks, II, great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Colton, Byron Banks III and Alaxander Banks, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Dumfries Cemetery, 17821 Mine Rd., Dumfries, VA on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Orange County SPCA. Online condolences and fond memories of Janice may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com