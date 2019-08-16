Michael Patrick "Mikie" Carosi, 36, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Michael was born in Richmond on October 8, 1982, and grew up in Stafford. He graduated from Brooke Point High School, he was a football and basketball star, and Homecoming King. He then attended Shenandoah University where he excelled in his studies. He was self-employed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Carosi; and his grandfather, John Patrick Carosi, Sr. He is survived by his precious daughter, Leila; his father, Thomas Ennis; his brothers, Leon, Rodney, and Tommy; his grandmother, Shirley Carosi (Daphne); his fiancé, Brenda Perez; his uncles, John Patrick Carosi, Jr., Michael C. Carosi, Joseph Francis Carosi, and Patrick Nicholas Carosi; his aunt, Angela Mary Carosi; his cousins, Katryn Carosi, Brandi Love, and Angela Marie Carosi; and his extended family, Ed, Sherry, and Marie Rosado. Michael will be missed by his best friend, Blair Conaway; and a host of many other friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com