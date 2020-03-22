William David Carpenter, 82, of Port Royal, Virginia passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born in 1938 in Jasper, Florida, Bill was a member of Enon Baptist Church in Supply, VA. Bill worked for 42 years at Virginia Department of Transportation as a Highway Construction Inspector Senior, where in 1999, he received the Commissioner's Award for Excellence. His loyalty and commitment made him a trusted and respected individual of his VDOT family and the public. Bill served VDOT, his community and the county in numerous ways. He served as the CommonHealth Coordinator for Bowling Green, a FEMA inspector, and a member of the Virginia Air National Guard. He was a member of the Port Royal Ruritan Club, serving as the President numerous times, and as Zone Governor. He also was a support member of the Port Royal Volunteer Fire Department. Bill also helped his family operate a Bed and Breakfast in their home after retirement. In his community he was a talented carpenter known as "The Handy Man", "Mr. Fix-It", and "The Tireless Volunteer." Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Phyllis Gouldman Carpenter; his children, David and Allison; and his grandchildren, Kelsey and Aiden all of Port Royal. His graveside service will be private. As an animal lover, Bill's family requests that expressions of sympathy to be in the form of donations to the Caroline Humane Society. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
+1
+1