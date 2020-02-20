Deborah Jo Rodgers Carpenter, a long-term resident of King George county, died in Pitt County, North Carolina, on Saturday February 15, 2020, at the age of 64 and 7 months. She was survived by her father, Joseph Rodgers; 2 brothers, Gregory and Michael Rodgers; husband, Roger Dennis Carpenter, whom she married 47 years ago in Stafford county; 5 children, Robert Carpenter, Lori Hall, Gregory Carpenter, Amy Carroll, and Elizabeth Carpenter-Hughes; and 23 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church in King George at 2:00 p.m. on February 22, 2020, with a reception to follow. Her remains will be placed in Sunset Memorial Gardens by the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon International.
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.