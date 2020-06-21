JoAnn Carpenter, 73, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home after a long illness. She worked for Heritage Dental for 32 years. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ralph D. Carpenter; her sons, R. David Carpenter, Jr. (Karen), Scott Carpenter (Glenda); grandchildren Austin Carpenter, Daniel Reeve, Jennifer Bourne (Matt), Lisa Bromley (David); numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. We would like to express our love and appreciation to JoAnn's niece, Gloria Payne, for her selfless care of JoAnn during her illness. Graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, June 24th at 2:00. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
