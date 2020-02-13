Lois "Maxine" Carpenter, 86, of Unionville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Dogwood Nursing Home in Orange, Virginia, surrounded by her daughters, Brenda Trasatti (Larry), Cindy Klott (Lou), and Doreen Davis (RT). She was preceded in death by her mother, Evalena Critchfield, father, Roy T. Critchfield, and brother, Billy Donald Critchfield. A service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 3:00-4:00 pm at Johnson Funeral Home, 31440 Constitution Hwy. , in Locust Grove, VA. Rev. Terry L. Green will be officiating. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Maxine's memory to Antioch Baptist Church, 11484 St. Just Road, Unionville, VA 22567. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
Service information
Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
3:00PM-4:00PM
Johnson Funeral Home, Inc.
31440 Constitution Highway
Locust Grove, VA 22508
31440 Constitution Highway
Locust Grove, VA 22508
Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Service begins.