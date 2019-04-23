Denise C. Carr, 68, of Spotsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Denise had 20 years of service with the Virginia Department of Transportation and managed the maintenance administration program. Denise was the devoted wife of Jack; loving mother to Doug (Christina) and Jodi (Roscoe); sister to Connie, Brent, and Mike; grandmother of MJ, Tori, Noelle, Maia, Gabbi, Addi, and Clara; great-grandmother of Savanna and Tessa; three additional grandchildren from Roscoe- Eric, Shonda, and Raekwon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Constance and Daniel Barnwell, and her brother, Daniel Barnwell, Jr. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, VA 23117. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the building fund at St. Jude's Catholic Church, Mineral, VA. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.