Darlene Carroll, 69, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. She was originally from Charleston, SC, moving with her husband to the Fredericksburg area in 1984. She worked for the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C until 1986. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Wilson Carroll; children Stuart Walden Carroll and Chelsea Lynn Carroll; and brother Kevin Markham Arce'. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Solano Arce' and Tessie Mae Farley; and siblings Sam Arce', Alan Arce', Jeffrey Arce' and Kim Arce'. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 4 at the Massaponax Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5600 Smith Station Road. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 6 in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic Fredericksburg, mossfreeclinic.org/. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
