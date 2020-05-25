Sonja M. Carroll, 81 of Dahlgren, passed away on May 21, 2020 at Heritage Hall. She was born in Winston Salem, NC to David and Marie Stack. She grew up in a Navy family and lived in NC, CA, FL, GA, CT. Sonja graduated from Great Mills HS in Lexington Park, MD. She married Arthur in 1956, spent 2 years as an Army wife, moved to Dahlgren and raised 4 children.
Sonja is survived by her husband Arthur of 63 years; their children Pamela Owens, Cheryl Carroll, Patrick Carroll (Charlotte), Robin Carroll (Jennie) and an extended family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David A. Stack.
The family will receive friends at 1pm Wednesday, May 27 at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. Interment will follow at 2pm at Historyland Memorial Park in King George.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the King George Fire Department or the King George Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.