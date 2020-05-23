Therese Mary Carroll, 58, of Fredericksburg passed away on May 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise (Gross) Mooney; and her brother, Johnny Mooney. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Paul Carroll; her daughters, Nikki Carroll (partner Nick) and Toni Aswegan (husband Kevin); and her sisters, Louise Butler, Peggy Bozzi, and Jo Andresen. Therese was the guidance secretary at Ni River Middle School for many years. She loved animals, especially her cat Pepper, the TV show Friends, and being at home with family. Due to the pandemic and Therese's wishes, there will not be a public service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the SPCA or your local animal shelter.