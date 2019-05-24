Deonta "Boo Man" Carter, 18, of Port Royal passed away on May 15, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Lia Clayton-Wise; father, Christopher H. Carter; two brothers; two sisters and his grandparents. There will be no visitation. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 25 at Antioch Baptist Church, King George, at 11 am. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com.
