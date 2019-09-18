Ernest Conway Carter, 76, of Ruther Glen passed away peacefully in his home Mon. Sept. 16, 2019. Born in Caroline, he had retired from Best Products. He loved country music, gospel music, old cars and gardening. He had survived 18 years of cancer and 5 years of Parkinson's. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anne L. Carter; a son, Christopher A. Carter, Sr (Tracie).; two grandchildren, Christopher Carter and Brittany Mason; and two great grandchildren, Kenley and Carter Levi Mason six stepchildren, Junior., Patricia, Rufus, Betty, Thelma, and Tony; several step-grandchildren, three brothers, Muddy (Carrie), Raymond (Linda), Alford Carter and a sister, Mildred Cook; five nieces and nephews many close in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Conway and Mary Carter. The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Fri. at County Line Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Fri, Sept. 20, 2019 at County Line Baptist Church, 3461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, VA. 22546. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.