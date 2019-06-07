Long time resident of Orange, beloved husband, father, grandfather, attorney and public servant Henry Lee Carter died with dignity at his home on Friday, May 31st. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Judith P. Carter. Henry was born in Washington, DC on September 27, 1935. He attended Episcopal High School, the University of Virginia, and Washington & Lee School of Law. Henry practiced law in Virginia for over 56 years. He was satisfied that he maintained his practice in Orange from 1974 until the day of his death (literally). Henry was a longtime member of the Orange County Bar Association and served as the Commonwealth's Attorney for nine years. He was also a devoted member of Lawyers Helping Lawyers where he mentored many young attorneys. Henry married Judy in 1985 and immediately began the process of combining their five children into one big, chaotic, and happy family. The fact that they were able to forge us all into a functional unit is a testament to the strength of their marriage. One might think that a tradition of taking your five adult children, their spouses, and nine grandchildren on annual summer vacations would be a recipe for disaster, but we had a ball and remember those times fondly. A dedicated servant to his community, the following are several accomplishments of which Henry was particularly proud. He served on the Virginia Board of Psychology from 1986-1995 and as chairman for 3 years, a vestryman of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, and a member of the brotherhood of St. Andrew. Henry was especially proud to have served on the Orange Town Council for 18 years and as mayor from 2006-2010. Finally, Henry was an active and dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 37 years. A life long democrat, Henry was active in local, state, and national politics. He served as the chairman of the Orange County Democratic Committee from 1974-1997 and was the Democratic Nominee for the Virginia House of Delegates in 1987. Henry is survived by his sister Bay Carter Herrmann and husband John Herrmann; daughter Caroline Carter-McClure and husband J.B McClure, III; son Jack Rickett and wife Chasity Rickett; son Jeff Rickett; son Sullivan Carter and wife Laura Carter; daughter Jaime Hogsten and husband Damon Hogsten; nine grandchildren Cameron, Carter, Rylee, Nathaniel, Alden, Lillianne, Tilghman, Kylie and Howie, all who knew and loved him as "D-daddy"; and not to forget his beloved cats Abigail and Simone. A memorial service will be held on June 10th at 5:00 PM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Orange, VA with the Rev. Dr. Linda V. Hutton officiating. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Orange County Education Foundation's Carter Scholarship,200 Dailey Drive, Orange, Va. 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.