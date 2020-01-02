Minnie P. Carter, 77, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on December 27, 2019, at Carriage Hill Health and Rehab. She is survived by brothers, Bobby Carter, Deconstine Carter, and Phillip Carter, and sisters, Virginia Johnson, Lucille Lewis, and Roberta Johnson. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Temple of Deliverance, 5756 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Mineral, VA, at 12:00 a.m., with viewing at 11:00.
Carter, Minnie P.
Service information
Jan 3
Viewing
Friday, January 3, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Jan 5
Viewing
Sunday, January 5, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Temple of Deliverance HCG
5756 Zachary Taylor Hwy
Mineral, VA 23117
Jan 5
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 5, 2020
12:00PM
Temple of Deliverance HCG
5756 Zachary Taylor Hwy
Mineral, VA 23117
Jan 5
Interment
Sunday, January 5, 2020
12:00AM
Carter Family Cemetery
14315 West Catharpin Road
Spotsylvania, VA 22551
