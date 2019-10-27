Otis Irvin Carter, 73, of Fredericksburg passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Manor Care of Arlington. Survivors include his children, Valerie Carter, Pamela Dixon, Brian and Christopher Beasley, Brandon Carter and Donte Newman; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother Edward J. Carter (Edna). He was preceded in death by his mother, Idella Carter; seven siblings; and one son. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1 at Living Word Fellowship, 1500 Stafford Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.