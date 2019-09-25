Rodney James Carter, age 52, of North Chesterfield, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his grandmother Hortense Seal, father Taylor James Carter and brother Mike Carter. He is survived by his daughter Autumn Starr Carter, brother Jimmy Carter, sisters Tammy and Troy Thomas and Faye and David Garza, brother Steve and Vicki Carter, and many nieces and nephews, and a lifelong friend Marty Hill. Rodney was a 35 year tree expert Asplundh Tree Services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the NRA. Funeral services 11AM on Thursday Sept. 26, 2019 at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home 16409 Court St. in Amelia with private interment. Visiting Wed. 6:00-8:00PM.