Sabra Ely Carter, 88, died January 28, 2020 atCommonwealth Senior Living of Fredericksburg after complications from pneumonia. Sabra was born Jan. 21, 1932 in San Francisco, CA. She grew up in Greenwich, CT, graduating from Greenwich Academy. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, David Giles Carter. Married for nearly sixty years, they spent their lives traveling the world as a military family, retiring for part of the year in Fredericksburg, VA and spending summersintheir beloved family home in Rhode Island. Their favorite activity was to sail around Fishers Island Sound, eventually anchoring near Watch Hill for dinner on their boat as the sun set. Sabra coached field hockey and gymnastics at Rocky Hill School in Rhode Island, was a "baby holder" at the University of Virginia Hospital, and volunteered with many organizations helping children. She was a loving mother to her three children: Susan Carter Morgan andher husband David of Fredericksburg, Deborah Lee Halavik andher husband Nick of North Kingstown, RI, and David Giles Carter, Jr. of East Greenwich, RI. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Marion Ely, and her sister Constance Paige. She is survived by her brother William Ely (Margie), her children, three grandchildren, Brenden Carter Grace (Sarah), Adam Carter Grace (Meaghan), and Courtney Carter, four great-grandchildren, Violet, Annie, Brielle, and Michael, and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Rhode Island at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mental Health Association of Fredericksburg or to any animal rescue organization to honor her sweet kitty Honey Bunch, who snuggled with her until the end.
