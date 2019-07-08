Shannon Nichole Carter, 24, of Woodbridge passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Shannon was born on May 2, 1995 in Fairfax. She grew up in Woodbridge and graduated from Woodbridge High School in 2013. Shannon was known by all for her love and compassion for animals; that passion extended into her profession life as a Veterinary Technician. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Survivors include her mother, Theresa Phillips; father Scott Carter; grandparents Albert and Phyllis Phillips; uncles Tim Phillips and Paul McCray; aunt Jill McCray; cousins Rachel Ware, Lindsay McCray, Kelly Giles and Jason McCray; and her beloved pit bull, Tank. A celebration of Shannon's life will be held at noon on Thursday, July 11 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Stafford. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pibbles 4 Hope, P.O. BOX 6085, Woodbridge, VA 22193 or directly to the family. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.