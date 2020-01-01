Jan 10, 1955 Dec 27, 2019 Sheila Lynn Mills Carter, 64, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home. Sheila retired from dedicated work as a food service professional locally in Fredericksburg and a security guard at the Summerlake Retirement Community. She loved indoor gardening, crafting and her furry kitten pets. Survivors include her loving son, Justin Coleman Carter (Sarah); mother, Gloria Mills; father Rudolph Mills; siblings, Judith Brooks, Yvonne Cooper (Michael), and Gloria Manley (Gary). A memorial celebration will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 at Summerlake Retirement Community Clubhouse, 11190 Savannah Drive, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends and family during that time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA or to the American Heart Association.
