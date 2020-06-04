Sylvester "Vess" Earl Carter, departed this life on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 47 years, Etta Celestine Carter; his devoted children Lamont Carter and Shelley Carter; his sister, Mary Pendleton (Wayne); his brother, James "Sonny" Carter (Grace) and his devoted mother-in-law, Agnes Hill. A graveside service and interment will be held Friday, June 5, at 12 p.m. at Piney Branch Baptist Church cemetery.
