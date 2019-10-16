After living a full and productive life, Myrtis V. Carver, 90, of Spotsylvania County passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home. She grew up on a farm in King George. After graduating high school, she began her bookkeeping position at J.C. Penney. After many years she left to join her husband at Carver's Floor Service and James L. Carver Builders until her retirement. Myrtis was a proud member of the Fredericksburg Country Club. She was also active in FABA, and Ducks Unlimited. Survivors include her three brothers, David, James, and G. Levert Henderson; sister, Nancy Dobbins; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Carver; parents Watson and Effie Henderson; brothers Watson Henderson, Jr. and Joseph Henderson; Sisters Abbie Flippo, Helen Eastridge, and Roberta Cox. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or Fletcher's Chapel United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, 8330 Fletchers Chapel Rd, King George, VA 22485. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com