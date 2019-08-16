Charlotte Ann Cash, 87, of Falmouth passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Charlotte was a vibrant woman. She lived her life loud and proud. Everyone around her knew her and if you didn't, you would. She had no filter, which brought us endless laughter. Charlotte owned every pair of earrings made, yet still wanted the ones you were wearing. She loved to dance, she loved music and she loved her family. Charlotte will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 at Oakland Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.