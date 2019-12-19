Charles J. Cassidy, 79, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home. Mr. Cassidy was a member of Goofers Golf Club and was a former computer programmer at the Department of Finance and Revenue in Washington, D.C. Survivors include his wife, Carol Cassidy; children Michael Cassidy (Jennifer) and Lisa McGraw (George); grandchildren Jason Cassidy, Joseph McGraw and Ryan McGraw; siblings Francis Cassidy and Joseph Cassidy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Louis Cassidy. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9151 Elys Ford Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.