Elizabeth "Lisa" Castle, 37 of Woodford passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home. Born in Waynesboro, she had worked for Patton and Kiehl in Woodford for 11 years. Survivors include her husband, William "Billy" Castle; her children, Makayla Castle and William "Bubby" Castle II; her father, Edward Campbell; her mother, Verna Ann Boggs; two sisters, Ashley Osorno and Kathy Atkins; her brother, Kevin Campbell; special nieces, Courtney Mason, Julie Campbell and Heather Campbell; "grandmother", Donna Cooper; mother in law, Michelle Curtis and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 27th from 6:00 8:00pm. A funeral service will be Wednesday, August 28th at 11:00am at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg. Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to her family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.