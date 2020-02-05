June Berry Castro, 93, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully Sunday, February 2, 2020. Survivors include her daughter Cathy C. Dobson (Bradley); granddaughters Heather C. Haddock (Christopher) and Allison D. Dobson; great-grandchildren Logan and Ryan; and sister-in-law Mary Justina Young of San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry "John" Castro, Jr. and son, David A. Castro. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, February 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery. The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to her caregivers who helped her during her illness. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.
